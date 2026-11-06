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Ex-postal worker receives six-and-a-half-year sentence for stealing checks in massive $34M fraud scheme
By Obituaries,9 days ago
A former United States Postal Service letter carrier, Destinee Ruffin, 29, Indianapolis, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Theft of Mail. This case was brought as part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.
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