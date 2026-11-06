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Fall Fest Brings Music, Food and Community to J. Serra
By Alexia Cochran,8 days ago
Students enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, festive treats, creative costumes, and community building at J. Serra Hall’s Fall Fest. . The fall vibes were fully present at the event, which took place on Oct. 17. From 7 to 10 p.m., students gathered for an exciting evening filled with live music, delicious food, Halloween costumes and opportunities to make new friends. The event brought the fall season to life while strengthening the school community.