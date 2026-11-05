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VSU Trojan Explosion Goes Hollywood With Amazon Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali Series
6 days ago
Virginia State University, Va. — November 5, 2026 — Virginia State University’s nationally recognized Trojan Explosion Marching Band is making its mark in the entertainment industry. The band recorded music for the official promotional trailer for The Greatest, Amazon Prime Video’s new eight-part biographical drama series chronicling the extraordinary life of Muhammad Ali.