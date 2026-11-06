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Westfield Mayor Scott Willis highlights three years of progress & outlines what’s next State of the City address
By Obituaries,9 days ago
Westfield Mayor Scott Willis highlighted three years of progress, significant investments in public safety and infrastructure, and a bold vision for Westfield’s future during his annual State of the City address, presented as a luncheon sponsored by the Westfield Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Nov. 5. Framed around the...