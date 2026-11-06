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What is Queer Enough?
By Shiloh Sharma,9 days ago
“Queer enough” is a term that makes no sense. Yet, it’s one I see and hear frequently. It’s a large term, with multiple nuances and ways to invalidate members of the queer community in various ways. The one I see most frequently is invalidating one’s sexuality. No one should have to prove their queerness or that they are a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. However, queer people who are also attracted to the opposite gender have to deal with the accusation of being insufficiently queer, or not ‘queer enough’.