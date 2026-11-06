undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Andover Goes Hall-In for Halloween
By John Kim Carlos Aleman,9 days ago
Over the Halloween weekend, students weaved across the Abbot Cluster dorms in costume, blanketed their dorms with faux spider webs, and danced with friends at the Hall-In Halloween Dance. These activities were housed under the newly implemented Hall-In initiative. Pioneered by the Student Council, this initiative was designed to maximize school spirit as well as engagement with the holiday.