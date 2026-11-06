undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Everton vs Coventry City – Match preview and team news
9 days ago
Everton host Coventry City in the Premier League at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Friday. David Moyes’s Everton sit seventh with 13 points from nine matches, two behind fifth-placed Liverpool, and go into the match on the back of back-to-back wins over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and the league. Frank Lampard’s Coventry occupy 16th spot on nine points, just three behind eighth-placed Bournemouth, having recovered from losing their opening four league matches to win three of their last five, most recently a 3-1 victory over Sunderland.