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Community Foundation Week 2026: Listening, learning, and reimagining philanthropy together
9 days ago
What could a nonprofit accomplish with more funding, more flexibility, and the ability to plan beyond the next 12 months?. That is one of the questions Community Foundation of Tompkins County is asking as it celebrates Community Foundation Week, November 12–18, with seven days of community engagement, storytelling, learning, and celebration.