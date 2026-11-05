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Downtown Ithaca Holiday Window Display Competition
5 days ago
Looking for a fun, free, and festive way to spend an afternoon? Set your calendars for the Downtown Ithaca Holiday Window Display Competition! Between Friday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 13 you can take a stroll Downtown to look at each of the competitors' windows and even participate in voting for the people's choice winner! We will also have a panel of judges that will vote on first, second, and third place winners of the competition, so stay tuned to our socials @downtownithaca and e-newsletter for the final results. Learn more at https://www.downtownithaca.com/holiday-window-display-competition-in-downtown-ithaca-2/