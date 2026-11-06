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"All your strengths are his strengths" – Hakeem Olajuwon admitted Patrick Ewing was like playing against himself
By John Jefferson Tan,8 days ago
For most of his career, Hakeem Olajuwon was the one creating problems for opposing centers. The Houston Rockets legend had an unusual combination of footwork, strength, athleticism and defensive instincts that made him one of the most complete big men the sport had ever seen. In simpler terms, Olajuwon could...