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DNA EVIDENCE LINKS McHENRY MAN TO BUSINESS BURGLARY; SENTENCED TO SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON
3 days ago
McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi L. Freese announces that on November 4, 2026, Peter A. Sova, 39, of McHenry, Illinois, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Burglary, a Class 2 felony, by the Honorable Judge Tiffany E. Davis. Sova was linked to the crime through DNA evidence recovered at the scene, following his arrest for an unrelated bank robbery months later.