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Supply Chain Platform Achilles Acquires Contractor Management Tool Cm3
By Corporate Compliance Insights,3 days ago
Achilles said in a news release that the acquisition followed approval by Australian regulators and will strengthen the company’s position in the Asia-Pacific regions. Cm3 will keep its established teams and will benefit from Achilles’ greater scale, expertise and investment, creating opportunities to enhance services and capabilities, the company said.