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Rosenberg ’30: First-years should take TAPS 0220: ‘Persuasive Communication’
By Maya Rosenberg,8 days ago
Before arriving on College Hill, I scrolled through Courses@Brown, searching for classes that might help me navigate the next four years. When I came across TAPS 0220: “Persuasive Communication,” I thought it would be the perfect class for me and my public speaking nerves. The course, taught by Barbara Tannenbaum, helps students develop confidence through public speaking and persuasive presentations. But due to high demand, the class is generally filled with seniors who joined a waitlist early on in their undergraduate career. I was already excited about the prospect of embarking on this rite of passage in four years as a senior, but it seemed silly that I would have to wait until the end of college to learn the skills that would be of so much use in those very four years.