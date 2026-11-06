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From Underground bartender to Brown’s next chief investment officer: Meet Joshua Kennedy ’97
By Jeremiah Farr,9 days ago
During his undergraduate years at Brown, Joshua Kennedy ’97 worked as a bartender at the then-student-run pub the Underground. After graduation, Kennedy worked on the news staff of the Wall Street Journal. Nearly three decades later, Kennedy is set to become the University’s next chief investment officer and help oversee the University’s $9.5 billion endowment.
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