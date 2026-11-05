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No. 19 Bulldogs Face No. 4 Harvard in Ivy Tourney Semis Friday
3 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 19 Yale field hockey team (12-3, 4-3 Ivy League) faces No. 4 Harvard Friday (11:30 a.m., ESPN+, International Stream, Live Stats, Tickets) in the Ivy League Tournament Semifinals. The Bulldogs are the No. 4 seed and the Crimson are the No. 1 seed. The winner advances to Sunday's Ivy League Tournament Championship and will face the winner of Friday's other semifinal game, between No. 9 Princeton (the No. 2 seed) and Cornell (the No. 3 seed).