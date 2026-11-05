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Interview with David Tester VP of Engineering Mach42
By Daniel Nenni,6 days ago
David Tester is the VP of Engineering at Mach42, with 30 years of experience in semiconductor development, engineering leadership, and business growth. As Chief Engineer at EnSilica, he helped transform the company from a design consultancy into a publicly listed fabless semiconductor business, scaling the organisation to more than 200 employees and delivering automotive-grade products to global markets. Previously, he founded Air Semiconductor, raising $10 million in venture funding and leading development of the world’s first embedded GPS receiver for digital cameras. David is a Fellow of the IET, a Chartered Engineer, and inventor on 20 granted patents.