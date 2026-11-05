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Thunder Whip Cavs & College Football Playoff Rankings
7 days ago
A couple nights after the OK City Thunder handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their first home loss the same two teams met last night inside Paycom Center in OKC. The Thunder blitzed the Cavs early leading 37-20 after the first quarter then kept the Cavaliers at arms length the final 3 quarters to win 124-116. For the second straight game Shai Gilgeous Alexander fed Cleveland a 40 burger, this time with 42 leading all scorers. AJ Mitchell chipped in with 23 and rookie Bennett Stertz came off the bench and knocked down 4 3’s en route to a career high 16. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 27 and James Harden had 19. The Thunder are now 6-2. They’ll get the night off tonight before a trip to the GrindHouse to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.