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KXEL Morning News for Fri. Nov. 06, 2026
By Jeff Stein,9 days ago
Investigators have identified a postal employee accused of shooting inside a United States Post office in Des Moines. Jennifer Pledger is accused of shooting two of her coworkers. A third employee was hurt while running away. Pledger now faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder. Investigators say Pledger opened fire into a group of fellow employees. Police say she shot one of the victims causing her to fall to the floor. She then approached that victim, stood over her, and fired again. Police say Pledger then fired in the direction of the other employees as they ran away. Des Moines Police are expected to release more information today about the victims and the motive.
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