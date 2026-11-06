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March 11, 1938: Two Journeys Begin
By Kent Brooks,9 days ago
As German troops crossed into Austria, a Baca County man set out for San Francisco behind a team of oxen. On Friday, March 11, 1938, two very different stories were unfolding thousands of miles apart. In Europe, Adolf Hitler was preparing to send German troops across the Austrian border, setting in motion events that would soon place Austria under Nazi control. In southeastern Colorado, Orville Ewing of Pritchett was beginning a considerably slower undertaking. With an ox-drawn wagon, a radio, a nanny goat, and plans to reach San Francisco in fifteen months, he was setting out on a journey that would carry him across the American West.