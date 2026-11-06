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The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota Expands to Parrish on November 14th with Born in the U.S.A.
9 days ago
Looking for more entertainment close to home? The Pops Orchestra is coming to Parrish with an afternoon of live music that brings rock 'n' roll favorites and the sound of a full orchestra right to the neighborhood. On Saturday, November 14 at 3 PM, singer Alex Shillo joins The Pops Orchestra at the Parrish Community Performing Arts Center at Parrish Community High School for "Born in the U.S.A." The concert features the music of Bruce Springsteen, followed by a patriotic salute honoring those who have served. For Parrish residents looking for a fun afternoon out with friends, a date close to home, or a chance to experience live orchestral music, this is an invitation to get to know The Pops.