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Wright-Patt showcases global reach, historic ties to Dayton emerging leaders
9 days ago
Emerging leaders from Parity Inc.’s Leadership Development Program stepped behind the gates of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last month to observe firsthand how installation personnel execute multidomain operations, drive aerospace innovation and fuel the Greater Dayton community. The immersive visit provided cohort members an inside look at installation operations,...
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