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Sabaton announces ‘Legends’ deluxe edition
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
The new version will be available in multiple configurations in March 2027. The Swedish masters of heavy metal, Sabaton, have expanded their acclaimed 11th full-length album, Legends, with a new recharged deluxe edition coming on March 5th via Better Noise Music. To crank up anticipation for its arrival, the group just dropped a new single and lyric video for “Berserker.”