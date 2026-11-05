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Jackson County Jail log, Nov. 5: Aggravated identity theft, interfering with a healthcare worker
By James Sloan,5 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Interfering with a healthcare worker, disorderly conduct: Danny Lee Dickson, 55, of the 100 block of Mace Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Dickson Tuesday on charges of interfering with a healthcare worker-assault/intimidation, harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct. Dickson was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
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