undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AG Rokita secures $48.5M settlement from major landlord over deceptive rental practices
By Obituaries,9 days ago
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Thursday, Nov. 5, a landmark settlement with Progress Residential, LLC and Pretium Partners, LLC, one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of single-family rental homes, resolving allegations that the companies engaged in deceptive and unfair practices affecting renters, including Hoosiers. The...
1