undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma expands public access to state spending data with new transparency database
By Sophia Fox-Sowell,6 days ago
Oklahoma launched a new public database Thursday designed to give residents and lawmakers greater visibility into how state agencies spend taxpayer money. The Oklahoma Spending Transparency database, introduced by the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), brings together purchase orders and purchase card transaction data from across the state government.
2