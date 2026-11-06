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The New Television Opportunity: Why FAST Channels Matter to Advertisers
By Joel Wertman,8 days ago
Television has never been more accessible—or more complex. Audiences now watch across smart TVs, mobile devices, connected-TV platforms and traditional linear channels, creating extraordinary opportunities for advertisers and agencies. In this evolving landscape, FAST channels—free, ad-supported streaming television—have emerged as one of the most important developments in media.