undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raffle + Auction for the Parks
By Russell Brown,4 days ago
What Arctic expedition is featured in the Auction for the Parks?. Why are participants not required to attend the Party for the Parks to win?. Charleston Parks Conservancy has two fundraising opportunities: the Raffle for the Parks offers a chance to win a private dinner for 12 prepared in the winner's home by Chubby Fish chef and owner James London, complete with wine pairings and table design. The Auction for the Parks features a range of experiences, including an eight-day Arctic expedition aboard the National Geographic Explorer, a luxury stay in Marrakech, a Kiawah Island getaway and a VIP Southeastern Wildlife Exposition package.