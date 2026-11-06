undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Somerville/Medford Remembering Charles D. Killilea
By thesomervillenewsweekly,8 days ago
Charles D. Killilea passed away on October 29, 2026 at the age of 85 in hospice care in Lincoln, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Clara Killilea. He was the beloved husband of Joan Killilea (Wilson) for 59 wonderful years and the proud father of Charles D. Killilea, Jr. He was the brother of the late David Killilea, the late Agnes Doherty, Warren Killilea, Frederick (Ted) Killilea, and the late Harrison Fisher. Charles is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.