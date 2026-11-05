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Freeport 2, Burrell 1 (AET2): Cece Schlegel Golden Goal lifts Freeport to repeat WPIAL title
By Matt Popchock,7 days ago
Drama, extra time, and back-to-back history under the F.N.B. Stadium lights!. In a thrilling rematch of last year’s district final, the Freeport Yellowjackets defended their WPIAL Class 2A crown with a dramatic 2-1 golden-goal victory over Section 2 rival Burrell. After Gia Conglose opened the scoring for Freeport in...