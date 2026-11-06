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No. 22 Utah State, Boise State Share Regular Season Title, Seeding Set for Pac-12 Women's Soccer Championship
8 days ago
No. 22 Utah State and Boise State (6-1-1 with 19 points apiece) both came out on top in their matches Thursday night, finishing as co-regular season Pac-12 champions. By virtue of Utah State's head-to-head win over the Broncos (1-0 on Oct. 11, in Boise), the Aggies clinched the top seed in the Pac-12 Women's Soccer Championship, which is set to take place in Logan, Utah, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the semifinals. Boise State will be the two-seed, while San Diego State and Gonzaga round out the top-four.