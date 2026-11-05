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Niecy Nash-Betts & Her Ladies: 8 Times The Star’s Wig Game Turned Heads
By Lauren E. Williams,3 days ago
Niecy insisted her character wear exclusively Black designers, creating a couture wardrobe with jewel tones and bold prints. Her wig closet rivals her fashion game, featuring organized, lit-up displays with styles from long waves to sleek bobs. From Emmy awards to Rome premieres, Niecy's hair transformations range from jet-black waves...