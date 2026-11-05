undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Infineon Leaders Andreas Urschitz and Maher Matta on a Decade of OktoberTech
By EE Times,6 days ago
EE Times’ Nitin Dahad talks to Andreas Urschitz, CMO of Infineon Technologies, and Maher Matta, president of Infineon Technologies Americas, at OktoberTech Silicon Valley 2026, the event’s 10th anniversary. The theme for this year’s OktoberTech is “Unlocking a future of infinite possibilities. Together.” The interview took place at the Computer History Museum, a venue that celebrates decades of cutting-edge technological advancements and inspires breakthrough innovation, and it looks back on a decade of innovation, connection and growth. The 10th anniversary event is a milestone for Infineon to reflect on what it has accomplished and to move into its next era of pushing the boundaries of innovation and turning it into customer value.