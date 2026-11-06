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Volleyball Rallies for Five-Set Win Over Nova Southeastern
8 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team (14-13, 7-9 SSC) defeated Nova Southeastern (11-17, 4-13 SSC) 3-2 on Thursday at Rubin Arena, winning by set scores of 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-11. The Sailfish answered a 2-1 match deficit by taking the fourth and fifth sets. The 'Fish hit a season-high .346 as a team with 72 kills and 10 total blocks, while Nova Southeastern finished at .338 with 71 kills and nine blocks.