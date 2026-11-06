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Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation selling tickets now for Christmas events
By Editorial,7 days ago
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation has opened ticket sales now for the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W. Avenue. B. Tickets are $7 per person, with children age 3 and under free. The menu is pancakes and sausage, and activities include arts and crafts, writing letters to Santa, along with a visit from the Grinch.