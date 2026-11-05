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Theos: Cities of Myth Review – Divine Ambition Meets Mortal Frustration
By Innkeeper,3 days ago
Building a city for a god is a divine undertaking, but reaching that future depends on getting everyday necessities down the right street. Theos: Cities of Myth understands the appeal of that collision. Its ancient Greece is a place of imposing sanctuaries and divine favour, but the foundations of a successful civilisation remain reassuringly practical: feed the population, keep essential services moving, and avoid expanding faster than the economy can support.