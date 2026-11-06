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Moonshot 2026: Africa’s Tech Leaders Focus on AI, Funding, and Global Growth
By Stephen Oluwadara,9 days ago
Nigeria’s tech experts say solving practical problems, securing sustainable funding, and reaching global markets are key to staying competitive. These priorities emerged throughout the 2026 Moonshot by TechCabal conference in Lagos, Nigeria, which brought together founders, investors, and industry leaders shaping Africa’s technology sector. Moonshot by TechCabal is...