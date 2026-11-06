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Black Freshman Enrollment at Harvard Falls Nearly 50% Since 2023
By Clare Adamson,9 days ago
Harvard’s latest enrollment data shows that the share of Black students in its incoming class has fallen for the third consecutive year. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned race-conscious admissions in 2023, that share has dropped from 18% to 9.3%—nearly 50%. Over the same period, the share of Asian American students in the incoming class rose from 30% to 43.2%.