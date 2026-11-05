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2026 Change Is Good Was A “Sure-Shot” Success In NorthPark’s Pumpkin Patch
By Jeanne Prejean,8 days ago
As the skies cleared up after a couple of days of much-needed rain, conditions were ideal for Community Partners Of Dallas‘ 2026 Change Is Good at NorthPark‘s Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, October 4. Adding to the perfection of the setting, with its whimsical Harvest House, Fairytale Library and Wishing Well, was the Cowboy’s last-seconds win over the Texans, freeing all die-hard fans to head with their philanthropic kids for all types of fun.