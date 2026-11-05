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Disney On Ice Glides Into Salt Lake City With Six Shows This Weekend
By Ella Richardson,7 days ago
Salt Lake City is about to get a whole lot more magical, as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero rolls into the Delta Center this weekend for six performances spanning three days. The touring ice show brings together heroes from Frozen, Moana, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid for a weekend of jumps, spins and sing-along moments aimed squarely at families looking for something fun to do before the holidays set in.