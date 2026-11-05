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Florida's Manatee Season Starts in November. Here Is Where and How to Watch Them Responsibly
By Emese Maczko,4 days ago
As temperatures begin to fall across Florida, one of the state's most remarkable wildlife spectacles is getting underway. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced on November 2 that manatees are on the move. The annual migration offers visitors a chance to observe these gentle marine mammals gathering at some of Florida's most popular wildlife-viewing destinations during the winter months. But where to see them and how to watch them responsibly.