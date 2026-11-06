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We Do Go All-In
By Staff Report,9 days ago
Let’s go HALL-IN! In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the phrase can be heard in emails, from our Student Council leaders, and occasionally on the paths. The rally to get us at the Halloween or “Haunted Prep” dance is even bolstered by school-wide competitions, where clusters and dorms have the chance to win gift cards and munches. But is there a point in urging us to go Hall-In? Should fun really need mobilizing?