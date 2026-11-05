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Pro Tools Adds AI Stem Separator And Opens Up With Extensions
By Synth and Software Newsroom,6 days ago
The release of Pro Tools® 2026.11 introduces powerful new features and enhancements that accelerate music creation and audio post production. At the heart of the release is Pro Tools Extensions, a new plugin format that enables session-wide experiences, allowing creators to access advanced workflows from Avid and third parties directly within Pro Tools. The update also introduces Pro Tools Stem Separator, a new AI-powered Extension for separating audio into individual elements, alongside support for MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE) and focused improvements to the Pro Tools experience on Windows.