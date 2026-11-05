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Too close to call: Mississippi Senate race split by 0.1%, Alaska candidates divided by 637 votes
5 days ago
NewsNation's Alex Caprariello breaks down the latest midterm election updates from Alaska and Mississippi in each of their Senate races. Mary Peltola (D) is leading incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) in Alaska by 637 votes with 70% of ballots counted. Democrat Scott Colom has a razor-thin edge over incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, leading by 0.1%.