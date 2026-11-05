undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pennsylvania distributes $427 million for municipal pension plans
By Staff Report,5 days ago
More than $427 million in state aid is being distributed to municipal pension plans across Pennsylvania. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced that 1,441 municipalities and regional departments received a total of $427,788,682 to support retirement plans for police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed municipal employees. DeFoor said the funding helps...