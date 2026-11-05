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Businesses at a loss after floodwaters again devastate Copperhill and McCaysville
By Katie Glanton,6 days ago
COPPERHILL, Tenn. — Just months after flooding devastated Copperhill, Tennessee, and neighboring McCaysville, Georgia, business owners are again facing major damage after the Ocoee River rose and flooded parts of the two downtown areas. Kelly Carter, the owner of Yellowbird Coffee Shop in Copperhill, says the latest flooding was...