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Best Salon: Gene Juarez
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. In the 1970s, a stylist from Wapato, Washington, went to London to study at the famed Sassoon Academy. After a month, he returned to Seattle with pioneering handheld-hair dryer styling techniques—and went on to launch a hair salon empire. That stylist was, of course, Gene Juarez, and his namesake brand still has a dozen salons across the state. Offering hair, nail, waxing, and massage services, Gene Juarez is the Northwest’s premier stop for an afternoon of pampering, from a fresh mani-pedi to the season’s hottest haircut.