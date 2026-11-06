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Book Notes
By Jean Cash,8 days ago
Recent Fiction: Allen Levi and Theo of Golden (2022) Past seventy, Allen Levi is a life-long Southerner. According to Wikipedia, he was born in Alabama but apparently grew up in Georgia where he graduated from the University of Georgia and became a lawyer and judge. After practicing law for ten years, he left his career to study fiction at the University of Edinburgh (Scotland). He later spent three more years as a lawyer before becoming a singer, songwriter, and performer. One source states, “Allen Levi is known for his heartfelt contribution to the genre of Christian music, blending introspective lyrics with folk-inspired melodies. Over his career, he has produced numerous albums that emphasize themes of faith, family, and community.” Today, Levi lives on a 1,600-acre family estate near Columbus, Georgia, where he takes care of the farm, raises bees, and writes music and fiction.