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The Country Music Hall Of Fame Looks Good On Tim McGraw
By Alison Bonaguro,8 days ago
Tim McGraw’s induction marked a major career milestone, and we were there to celebrate. Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater only holds 800 people. But on Sunday night, October 18, the exultation of applause was enough to fill a room 10 times the size. And by the end of the three-and-a-half hour invitation-only show, there were 27 standing ovations.