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Tiger Woods' Potential PGA Tour Champions Future Discussed By Alker, 'He Wants to Add to His Tally'
By Andrew Peters,7 days ago
"This talk, yeah, he seriously wants to come out, there's inside talking," Alker told Golfweek's Todd Kelly (h/t Heavy's Henry DiGennaro). "He wants to come out and play, and in particular, I think the big events, like the invitationals or Stricker's event and the Furyk event. He's got his buddies who really him to do their events. You got the USGA, you got the U.S. Senior Open. He wants to add to his tally, you know? "I seriously think he'll come out if he gets fit and in the right mind."