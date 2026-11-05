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Episode 137: Writing a Writers Guild Award-nominated article: WGA Awards Digital News Nominee Roundtable
By Taiyler Mitchell, Njera Perkins, Alexander SammonSara David,7 days ago
With just over two weeks left for members to submit their nominations for the 2027 Writers Guild Awards, hear from last year’s Digital News nominees about what it takes to write Writers Guild Award-nominated stories in this roundtable moderated by Sara David. The nomination period for the 2027 Writers...